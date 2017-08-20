Pages Navigation Menu

Majek Fashek to headline Industry Nite this week ahead of his 30-years on stage concert

Posted on Aug 20, 2017 in Entertainment

Nigerian music legend, Majek Fashek will headline this week’s edition of ‘Industry Nite’ on Wednesday August 23, 2017 at Othello lounge, 32 Musa Yaradua way, Victoria Island, Lagos. He’ll be joined by several Nigerian musicians as he prepares for his 30year on stage concert scheduled to hold on September 10, 2017 at Oriental Hotel where he’ll officially release his new …

