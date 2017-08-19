Major Oil Producing Regions Move to Adopt Blockchain in Their Operations – CoinTelegraph
CoinTelegraph
Major Oil Producing Regions Move to Adopt Blockchain in Their Operations
Several countries in the world's biggest oil producing regions are moving to adopt Blockchain technology in their operations. In Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, the race to adopt the technology is being led by the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
Blockchain Tech Could Disrupt The Oil Industry
