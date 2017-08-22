Makarfi disappointed as effort to resolve Kwara PDP crisis fails

Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ahmed Makarfi, has expressed his disappointment over the failure of the party to reconcile the warring factions in its Kwara State chapter. The party had on Saturday, August 12, at its non-elective convention in Abuja, dissolved the factional executive committees of the party in the state. However, on […]

Makarfi disappointed as effort to resolve Kwara PDP crisis fails

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

