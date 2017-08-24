Makelele Tells Kante To Slow Down

Claude Makelele says Chelsea midfield enforcer, N’golo Kante can move to the next level if he knows when to play at full throttle and when to slow down.

The 26-year-old France international played a key role in helping Chelsea win the trophy last season, just a year after helping Leicester win it.

Makelele, however, believes the addition of Champions League football will help Kante change his method of play and adapt.

“He is a good player. It is difficult to find some who loves running for everything like him,” Makelele told Goal . “He plays for his partners. He is unbelievable. He is also clever and very serious. Around him, he has good people to help him to be a great player.

“It might be difficult for him when he gets older. He can’t run like that for 90 minutes. I think he will one day need to change the way he plays. He could use his intelligence even more, be selective about his runs.

“If you want to play every four days in the Premier League, FA Cup and the Champions League, he might need to change he much he runs a little. However, Chelsea signed him to play the way that he plays with his running. So that’s the problem.

“It is important for him to understand to conserve his energy. He is still young, when he is older, he will understand how to change the way that he plays.”

