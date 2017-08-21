Malabu: FG Wants To Give Me ‘Dikko, Dasuki’ Treatment – Adoke

BY AHURAKA ISAH, Abuja

The immediate past Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice (AGF), Mohammed Adoke (SAN) cried out, yesterday, saying the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) acting in concert with the Presidency is angling to illegally abduct him and for cibly drag him for the purposes of detaining and humiliating him.

In a press statement signed by Adoke himself, he said to be in the know of plans by the Nigeria authority to illegally abduct him just the way the former Military Government of General Muhammadu Buhari attempted to abduct, crate and ship the Second Republic Minister of Transport, late Umaru Dikko into Nigeria to answer charges of corruption against him.

Adoke, who is neck deep in the dispute over ownership and operation of OPL 245, otherwise called Malabu Oil Bloc the EFCC alleged to be riddled with corruption added that once he is crated and shipped into Nigeria, he will be endlessly detained like Dasuki, under the guise of corruption fight.

The whole aim of trying to forcibly bring to Nigeria was to detain and humiliate him for having the audacity to challenge in Court of his continuous persecution, intimidation and harassment by the EFCC.

Adoke had earlier requested the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari to ask former President Olusegun Obasanjo and the immediate past President Goodluck Jonathan who are still alive to clarify areas believed to be shady and riddled with corruption in the resolve of dispute over the ownership and operation of OPL 245, otherwise called Malabu Oil Bloc.

He averred that section 5 of the 1999 Constitution as amended, vested all the Executive powers of the Federation in the President to exercise by himself and or through his Ministers and appointees.

Adoke said that the transaction started from former President Obasanjo under whose administration the Terms of Settlement were brokered with Chief Bayo Ojo (SAN) as the then Attorney General who executed the Terms of Settlement before the tenure of President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, GCFR who approved the final implementation of the Terms of Settlement and his humble self who executed the resolution agreements.

“My best endeavour to explain the transaction, it became obvious that those who felt aggrieved by my refusal to use my office to further their interests in MalabuOil & Gas Limited, (the beneficiary of the OPL 245 Settlement Agreement) were intent on impugning the transaction in order to strengthen the hands of their collaborators in government to repudiate settlement. Consequently, concerted efforts were made in the media to taint the otherwise transparent implementation of the Settlement Agreement with corruption. I was singled out for prosecution in the absence of any proof of personal interest/gain or wrongdoing on my part.”

‘’It was against this background that I approached the Federal High Court for interpretation of the provisions of sections 5(1); 147, 148, and 150 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 as amended in order to determine whether as a Minister in the Government of the Federation, I could incur criminal liability for carrying out the lawful directives of the President and Commander-in-Chief, particularly where it has not been shown that I acted in excess of such authority or directive.

‘’I was made to understand this move did not go down well with certain persons in the Presidency and the EFCC, hence the renewed harassment and intimidation that followed in form of searches of my residences in Kano and Okene and that of my brother. While these searches for ‘hidden Dollars’ have not yielded any fruit because I do not have any money stacked up anywhere, a new angle has emerged as a plan has been hatched to abduct me from any jurisdiction where I may be with the help of security agents of some collaborating countries known for extra-ordinary renditions for the sole purpose of meting out the “DasukiTreatment” to me. It is reasoned that if I were held out as a corrupt person with illegally obtained wealth, I would lose sympathy from Nigerians and indeed the international community thereby making it possible for them to tolerate my illegal detention/incarceration.

‘’I have petitioned the UN Special Rapporteur on the Independence of Judges and Lawyers about my plight and the deliberate efforts being made by the EFCC and the government to deny me my livelihood, family life, as well as my legitimate right to fundamental freedoms.

‘’I therefore wish to use this medium to once more sensitise Nigerians and the international community about the flagrant abuse of my rights being perpetrated by Nigerian authorities under the guise of fighting corruption and the plan to illegally abduct me against all known international laws, rules and norms in order to forcibly take me to Nigeria akin to the botched ‘Umaru Dikko Saga’ in the UK in 1984 for the sole purpose of humiliating and illegally detaining me indefinitely for daring to challenge the actions /illegalities of the EFCC before Nigerian Courts and relevant UN Human Rights mechanisms, Adoke said.

