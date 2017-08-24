Pages Navigation Menu

Malabu oil deal: Ex-President Jonathan ignores reps invitation – YNaija

Malabu oil deal: Ex-President Jonathan ignores reps invitation
YNaija
Former President Goodluck Jonathan has not yet responded to an invitation by the House of Representatives over the controversial $1.1bn Malabu oil deal, Punch reports. An ad hoc committee investigating the alleged diversion of the funds had invited …

