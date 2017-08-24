Malabu Oil Saga: Former President, Goodluck Jonathan Ignores Reps Invitation

The immediate former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has not yet responded to an invitation by the House of Representatives over the controversial $1.1bn Malabu oil deal according to a report on PT.

An ad hoc committee investigating the alleged diversion of the funds had invited Jonathan on July 5 after it said evidence in the line of the investigations indicated that the former President had issues to clarify.

Chairman of the committee, Razak Atunwa however said Jonathan ignored the invitation of the committee. Atunwa said the committee wrote to the ex-President to either appear or respond to questions by submitting documents.

In his words;

“Yes, we invited the former President already. The committee wrote him a letter, but he has not responded. He has not sent in any replies. We are still waiting for him.” The chairman said a decision will be taken after September 19, if Jonathan refuses to respond.





“When we resume, we will review the situation and decide on the next line of action,” he added.