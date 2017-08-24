Pages Navigation Menu

Malema and Zambia’s Chishimba banned in Malawi – News24

Posted on Aug 24, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


News24

Malema and Zambia's Chishimba banned in Malawi
News24
Cape Town – EFF leader Julius Malema and a Zambian opposition leader Saviour Chishimba have reportedly been banned from attending an inaugural international conference against graft in Malawi. According to Malawi24, Malawi's Minister of Internal …
Malawi bans Malema and he doesn't know whyCitizen
Malawi declares Julius Malema prohibited immigrant as Zambia's Chishimba cancels tripNyasa Times
Malema, Chishimba banned from MalawiMalawi24

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

