Malema and Zambia's Chishimba banned in Malawi
News24
Malema and Zambia's Chishimba banned in Malawi
Cape Town – EFF leader Julius Malema and a Zambian opposition leader Saviour Chishimba have reportedly been banned from attending an inaugural international conference against graft in Malawi. According to Malawi24, Malawi's Minister of Internal …
