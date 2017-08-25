Pages Navigation Menu

Malta Guinness announces First Set of Winners in the ”Go Get It” Promo | Hurry Now & Become a Winner Too

Posted on Aug 25, 2017

Over fifty thousand (50,000) winners have emerged from the Malta Guinness “Go Get It” National Consumer promo which was launched on Tuesday, the August 8th, 2017. Two millionaires and six winners of One Hundred Thousand naira (N100,000) each have emerged in the Malta Guinness “Go Get It!” promo. Winners were selected during the weekly draws […]

