Man, 25, remanded for alleged burglary, stealing

Posted on Aug 24, 2017 in Crime | 0 comments

An Ado-Ekiti Magistrates’ Court, on Thursday ordered the remand of a 25-year-old man, Shafiu Mustapha, for alleged burglary and stealing. The Magistrate, Mrs Taiwo Ajibade, ordered the remand pending advice of the Director of Public Prosecution, as requested by the prosecutor. No plea was taken and Ajibade adjourned the case until Sept.

