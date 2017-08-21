Man, 25, to get 20 lashes for theft

A Sharia Court in Minna on Monday ordered a 25-year-old man, Abubakar Sani, to be given 20 strokes of cane for stealing a she-goat. The presiding judge, Ahmed Bima, also ordered the convict to pay a fine of N10,000. Bima said that in the event of default, the convict would serve six months in jail.

