Man arrested for beating his neighbour to death with charm

Posted on Aug 18, 2017 in News | 0 comments

32-year-old  Olatunde Akapo, has been arrested by the Ogun State Police Command for beating his 42-year-old neighbour, Augustin Ode, to death with charm. According to the State’s Police PRO, Abimbola Oyeyemi, the suspect was arrested following a report by the brother of the deceased to the Ibogun division police, over the incident that happened in Alapako-Eke community in […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

