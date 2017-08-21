Man chased out of Oba of Benin’s palace for alleged sacrilege – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
Man chased out of Oba of Benin's palace for alleged sacrilege
The Punch
An elderly man, suspected to be of Benin origin, has been chased out of the palace of the Oba of Benin, His Royal Majesty, Oba Ewuare II, for reportedly committing a sacrilege against the palace. It was learnt that the man, identified simply as one Dr …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!