Metro Residents Parade Chief Half Naked for Insulting Oba of Benin [VIDEO] – Nigerian Bulletin

A chief in Benin, identified as Chief Dr. Oguigo, has been humiliated and labelled an enemy of the land for not paying homage to the Oba of Benin, His Royal Majesty, Oba Ewuare II. In a video trending on social media, the chief was seen being paraded …
Man chased out of Oba of Benin's palace for alleged sacrilege
