Man chops off school girl’s hand for refusing relationship with him [PHOTOS]

Posted on Aug 24, 2017

A 19 year-old-man, Vinod Chaurasia, has chopped off the hand of a 15-year-old schoolgirl with a knife for refusing relationship with him. The incident took place at the Lakhimpur Kheri market, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, when the victim was shopping with her younger brother. She was immediately rushed to a private […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Hello. Add your message here.