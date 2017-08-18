Manchester City plan new Jonny Evans bid but Pep Guardiola wary of rising fee – The Guardian
The Guardian
Manchester City plan new Jonny Evans bid but Pep Guardiola wary of rising fee
West Brom's Jonny Evans is thought to be keen on moving to Manchester City if a fee can be agreed. Photograph: Shutterstock/REX/Shutterstock. Manchester City. Manchester City plan new Jonny Evans bid but Pep Guardiola wary of rising fee. • West Brom …
Pep Guardiola 'happy' with Man City squad with or without more signings
Manchester City's pursuit of Jonny Evans could go to the wire as West Brom stand firm
Jonny Evans to Man City: West Brom tell City defender will cost £30m
