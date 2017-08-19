Man City sign Nigerian Kayode, then dash him out

Manchester City have signed Nigerian striker Olanrewaju Kayode from Austria Vienna and immediately loaned him out to Girona.

The 24-year-old became the fifth City player to join the Spanish club on a temporary deal for the coming season following Pablo Maffeo, Aleix Garcia, Marlos Moreno and £10million summer signing Douglas Luiz.

City have not made an official announcement but the Spanish club, who have been promoted to La Liga for this season, have confirmed the move.

Kayode, who scored 37 goals in 85 matches in the Austrian Bundesliga, was previously linked with Newcastle.

Kayode, who was born in Ibadan in May, 1993, began his career with Red Bull Ghana and signed in February 2010 for ASEC Mimosas. After a few days he left ASEC Mimosas[2] only to return to his club on 20 May 2010.

On 2 February 2012 Kayode left ASEC Mimosas[4] joining Swiss club FC Luzern on loan until 30 November 2012.

In March 2013 he trained with Dinamo Minsk.

On 12 September 2013, Kayode signed a one-year contract with Israeli club Maccabi Netanya.

After another successful season with Maccabi Netanya, netting 13 goals and 6 assists, Kayode signed a four-year deal with FK Austria Wien.

On 2 August 2015, Kayode scored on his FK Austria Wien debut against SC Rheindorf Altach.

Kayode played for the Nigeria national under-17 football team the 2009 FIFA U-17 World Cup.[12] On 3 May 2010 earned his first call-up for the Nigeria national under-20 football team for the Qualifiers to the African Youth Championship in Libya.[13] He was called on 12 April 2011 for the 2011 African Youth Championship in South Africa.[14] Kayode made his debut for the senior Nigeria national football team in a friendly 1-1 tie with Nigeria on 23 March 2017.

The post Man City sign Nigerian Kayode, then dash him out appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

