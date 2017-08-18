Manchester City complete signing of Nigeria’s Larry Kayode – Daily Post Nigeria

Pages Navigation Menu

Manchester City complete signing of Nigeria's Larry Kayode
Manchester City have completed the signing of Nigerian striker Larry Kayode from Austria Vienna on Friday. The striker was immediately loaned out to La Liga new comers Girona. Kayode, 24, becomes the fifth City player to join the Spanish club on a …
