Manchester City complete signing of Nigeria’s Larry Kayode – Daily Post Nigeria
Daily Post Nigeria
Manchester City complete signing of Nigeria's Larry Kayode
Daily Post Nigeria
Manchester City have completed the signing of Nigerian striker Larry Kayode from Austria Vienna on Friday. The striker was immediately loaned out to La Liga new comers Girona. Kayode, 24, becomes the fifth City player to join the Spanish club on a …
