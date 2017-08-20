Man City ‘Willing to Pay’ Messi Release Clause to Barcelona

Manchester City are considering matching Lionel Messi’s release clause, according to a report of Canal Plus in France.

The Frech broadcasters claim Man City owner Khaldoon Al Mubarak could trigger the Argentinean’s € 300 million release clause by the end of the current summer transfer window.

The Emirati entrepreneur revealed a few months ago that he would have completed the most expensive signing in the history of football by the beginning of September 2017 and after Neymar’s € 222 million Psg switch, Messi could be the next star to leave Barcelona for a world-record fee.

Messi has a € 300 million release clause included in his contract with Barcelona and has yet to put pen to paper on a contract extension with the La Liga giants.

Messi’s current agreement at the Camp Nou expires in June 2018 and although talks between the Argentine superstar and Barcelona are ongoing, Messi has yet to put pen to paper on his contract extension. Meantime, the blaugrana must deal with another threat after the departure of Neymar.

__________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2017 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

The post Man City ‘Willing to Pay’ Messi Release Clause to Barcelona appeared first on SIGNAL.

This post was syndicated from SIGNAL. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

