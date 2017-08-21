Man forced to sit in urine on flight to Cape Town – Times LIVE
|
Times LIVE
|
Man forced to sit in urine on flight to Cape Town
Times LIVE
A businessman from the UK claims he was made to sit in someone else's urine on a flight to Cape Town. File photo. Image: Andrew Cowie / AFP. Imagine spending more than R20‚000 on a flight and then having to spend the journey sitting in someone else's …
This May Be the Ugliest Airline Story You've Heard This Year (No, it Doesn't Involve United)
Man left disgusted after being forced to sit in someone else's urine during 11-hour British Airways flight
BA passenger forced to sit in 'urine-soaked seat' throughout flight
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!