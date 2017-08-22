Man gets electrocuted while attempting to steal cable – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
Man gets electrocuted while attempting to steal cable
The Punch
Nemesis caught up with a man who tried to steal transformer cable belonging to the Eko Electricity Distribution Company as he got electrocuted when electricity supply was restored to the equipment. Mr. Godwin Idemudia, EKEDC's General Manager, …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!