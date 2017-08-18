Man in court for impersonating Lagos Oba Akiolu

A 34-year old man, Ayodeji Babalola, on Friday appeared in Ebute Meta Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly impersonating the Oba of Lagos.

The accused, whose address is unknown is facing a four-count charge, bordering on false representation, stealing, fraudulently obtaining money and intent to defraud.

The prosecutor, Insp. Oladele Adebayo, told the court that the accused committed the offence June at No. 2, Ogunkoya St., Ekutu, Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos State.

He said the accused presented himself as Oba Babatunde Rilwan Akiolu to one Ajoke Moriselade under the pretext to defraud the complainant.

The prosecutor said the accused claimed he was ready to give his slot at the proposed Lekki Airport investment to her.

Adebayo also told the court that the accused dishonestly demanded the sum of N15 million from Moriselade for the procurement of the said slot.

According to the prosecutor,the offences contravene Sections 312, 380(1) and 409 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges while the Magistrate, Mrs A.O. Salawu, granted him bail in the sum of N1 million and two responsible sureties in like sum and adjourned hearing in the case to Sept. 20.

The post Man in court for impersonating Lagos Oba Akiolu appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

