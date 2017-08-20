Man kills eight-year-old girl, removes organs – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
Man kills eight-year-old girl, removes organs
The Punch
There was panic in Eliozu axis of Port Harcourt, Rivers State, on Saturday, when the body of an eight-year-old girl, Victory Chikamso, who was abducted, was recovered with her tongue, breasts, vagina and eyes removed. The suspected ritualist, Ifeanyi …
Police Parades Suspected Ritualist In Rivers
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!