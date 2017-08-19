Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Man loses his arm in ghastly accident along Ibadan Expressway (graphic photos)

Posted on Aug 19, 2017 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

A ghastly accident that occurred along Ibadan expressway earlier today, has left a man who was rescued by emergency officials with one arm.

It was gathered that he was immediately rushed to the hospital for treatment. Here are graphic photos below;

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

The post Man loses his arm in ghastly accident along Ibadan Expressway (graphic photos) appeared first on Timeofgist.com.

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.