Man Lynched For Gay Practice In Imo

By Makinde Oluwarotimi

A 37-year-old married man, Uwalaka Justice Okechukwu, who hails from Umuasonye Village in Umuariam Obowo Local Government Area in Imo State was recently caught in the act while molesting a neighbour’s son, Chukwudi Omeruah in his house. While investigating, it was discovered that Uwalaka asked Chukwudi to come and help him lift up a heavy box in his house and the unsuspecting young man obliged. On getting into the house, Chukwudi said that Uwalaka grabbed him and started molesting him.

During the ensuing struggle, it was his cry for help that attracted passers-by who broke into the house and caught Uwalaka in the act. Because it is an established culture in the community that anyone caught in a homosexual or bisexual act would be buried alive, Uwalaka was dragged outside his house and badly beaten by an irate mob that had already gathered. Though, he eventually escaped for his life, his house was burnt to ashes.

While speaking, his wife, Uwalaka Chioma, said that she was never aware that her husband was involved in gay practice. Members of the community are still searching for Uwalaka who is nowhere to be found.

