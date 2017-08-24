Nigerian Agency Naptip Arrests UAE-Based Suspected Human Traffickers – AllAfrica.com
TODAY.NG
Nigerian Agency Naptip Arrests UAE-Based Suspected Human Traffickers
The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, NAPTIP has arrested six persons including a 25-year-old Abu Dhabi-based lady for alleged trafficking of girls from Nigeria to the United Arab Emirates to engage in forced prostitution …
