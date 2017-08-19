Man turns Barren Land to Tropical Forest through a 37-Year Process | WATCH – BellaNaija
|
BellaNaija
|
Man turns Barren Land to Tropical Forest through a 37-Year Process | WATCH
BellaNaija
Man turns Barren Land to Tropical Forest through a 37 Years Process – BellaNaija An Indian man Jadav Payeng single-handedly transformed a wasteland into a blooming tropical forest over a period of 37 years. Payeng grew up in Majuli Island in India, …
Molai Forest: From A Barren Land To A Tropical Forest Reserve
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!