Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Man turns Barren Land to Tropical Forest through a 37-Year Process | WATCH – BellaNaija

Posted on Aug 19, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


BellaNaija

Man turns Barren Land to Tropical Forest through a 37-Year Process | WATCH
BellaNaija
Man turns Barren Land to Tropical Forest through a 37 Years Process – BellaNaija An Indian man Jadav Payeng single-handedly transformed a wasteland into a blooming tropical forest over a period of 37 years. Payeng grew up in Majuli Island in India, …
Molai Forest: From A Barren Land To A Tropical Forest ReserveGuardian (blog)

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.