Man United, Man City, Leicester Chase Nigerian Striker

English Premier League clubs Manchester United, Manchester City and Leicester City are interested in Nigerian striker Emmanuel Dennis who plays for Belgian top flight side Club Brugge.

According to Belgian publication Het Laatste Nieuws, the three English clubs sent scouts to watch the 19-year-old who was in action for Brugge in their 0-0 home draw against AEK Athens in the Europa League on Thursday.

It was just the second game this season in which Dennis has failed to score, having bagged four goals in three league games to lead the scoring charts in Belgium.

Dennis also netted in the Champions League qualifiers before Brugge were knocked out and took a step down to the Europa League.

It is just Dennis’s second year in Europe having moved to Ukraine’s Zorya Luhansk from FC Academy of Abuja last summer and scored six goals in 22 appearances.

His performance with Luhansk earned him a £1million move to Brugge in the current transfer window.

The post Man United, Man City, Leicester Chase Nigerian Striker appeared first on Complete Sports Nigeria.

