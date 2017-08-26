Man United Paul Pogba Named Europa League 2016/2017 Player Of The Season

Paul Pogba named the 2016-17 Europa League Player of the Year as he beats out competition from Manchester United team-mates Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Manchester United play-maker, Paul Pogba has been named the Europa League Player of the Season for his performances in Manchester United’s victorious 2016-17 campaign. This is the first time UEFA have dished out a Europa League Player of the Year award.

Pogba claimed the award ahead of his United team-mates Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who were also nominated for the gong. The midfielder posted a photo of himself clutching the trophy with the caption: ‘Very honoured for the Europa League Player of the Season 2016-17. Big thanks to all’.

UEFA announced Pogba had received the individual award in a video which played at Friday’s 2017-18 Europa League group stage draw in Monaco. Pogba made 15 appearances in last season’s Europa League and scored three goals, including the opener in United’s 2-0 victory over Ajax in the final.

United’s victorious stars dominated the Europa League Squad of the Season – with Pogba, Ibrahimovic and Mkhitaryan joining team-mates Sergio Romero, Antonio Valencia, Daley Blind and Ander Herrera in the 18-man selection.

