Man Utd net three goals in four minutes to thrash Swansea – Ripples Nigeria
|
Ripples Nigeria
|
Man Utd net three goals in four minutes to thrash Swansea
Ripples Nigeria
Goals in the 80th, 82nd and 84th minutes added to a first half strike gave Manchester Uniteda thumping win over Swansea City on Saturday. The Jose Mourinho's side also blew West Ham away last week with a 4-0 win at Old Trafford. Eric Bailly put United …
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!