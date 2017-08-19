Man Utd net three goals in four minutes to thrash Swansea

Ripples Nigeria

Goals in the 80th, 82nd and 84th minutes added to a first half strike gave Manchester Uniteda thumping win over Swansea City on Saturday. The Jose Mourinho's side also blew West Ham away last week with a 4-0 win at Old Trafford. Eric Bailly put United …



and more »