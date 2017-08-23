Pages Navigation Menu

Manchester airport pipe bomb plotter sentenced to 18 years

Posted on Aug 23, 2017 in World | 0 comments

A man who tried to smuggle a pipe bomb onto a flight from Britain’s Manchester Airport was jailed on Wednesday for 18 years for possessing explosives with intent to endanger life. Nadeem Muhammad, 43, was trying to board a Ryanair flight to Italy on January 30 when security officials discovered the explosive device hidden in…

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

