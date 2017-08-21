Wayne Rooney enjoys “sweet moment” as he nets 200th Premier League goal – Independent.ie
Independent.ie
Wayne Rooney enjoys "sweet moment" as he nets 200th Premier League goal
Independent.ie
… "sweet moment" as he nets 200th Premier League goal. Independent.ie. Wayne Rooney netted a landmark 200th Premier League goal in the draw at Manchester City – a "sweet moment" that may help bring about the Everton forward's England return.
Missed opportunity for an Everton side that have clearly improved on defence
Man City give Guardiola deja vu
Ronald Koeman hints Everton's red card was referee's way of evening up
