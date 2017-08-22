Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo back in training – Independent.ie
Independent.ie
Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo back in training
Marcos Rojo trained with Manchester United on Tuesday as he continues his recovery from knee ligament damage, while two other first-team players also gave manager Jose Mourinho a boost. Argentina defender Rojo suffered the injury in April but travelled …
