Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Manchester United offers Zlatan Ibrahimovic new offer

Posted on Aug 25, 2017 in News, Sports | 0 comments

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been given another year contract by Manchester United, the  former Sweden striker made 46 appearances and scored 28 goals for United last season. Ibrahimovic was released by the club in June after his season was ended prematurely by a knee injury, but he is expected to be fit again in December. “After …

The post Manchester United offers Zlatan Ibrahimovic new offer appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.