Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Manhunt Continues for Barcelona Driver and Missing Moroccan Imam – TIME

Posted on Aug 19, 2017 in World | 0 comments


TIME

Manhunt Continues for Barcelona Driver and Missing Moroccan Imam
TIME
(BARCELONA, Spain) — Authorities in Spain searched Saturday for a member of an Islamic extremist cell that staged vehicle attacks in Barcelona and a seaside resort, focusing on links with his Moroccan comrades, a missing imam believed to have …

and more »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.