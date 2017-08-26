Many shades of prostitution

Prostitution is a business or practice of engaging in sexual activity in exchange for payment either in cash, goods, services, or other favours agreed upon by the parties.

You wonder why a man would turn to prostitutes as against girlfriends, wife or other consensual females for sex. Is there really any difference between those selling sex and those buying it?

People generally are willing to pay for activities they enjoy, so the simple excuse for men buying sex is that they like sex. Many men feel free experimenting with commercial sex workers than with their wives or girlfriends. It enables them to practice new skills or explore their sexual fantasies.

Some men typically have some darker desires with which they dominate these women like. They tend to seek revenge or exert control over them than sex being a demonstration of intimacy and romance. The woman’s powerlessness is a turn on for such men who love to dominate during sex.

Most men who patronize prostitutes have beautiful wives and girlfriends but they like sneaking into brothels for a quickie. It is exciting for these men. They do it as an adventure because they believe prostitutes are far less complicated than girlfriends and wives.

They want sexual impulse to appease their sexual appetite. Men who patronise prostitutes live their fantasy, satisfy their insatiable libido, enjoy variety, and overcome sexual frustration from their partners. With prostitutes, they just hit it, roll over, clean up and off they go.

These men say that sex with prostitutes comes with no emotional attachment. Prostitutes come with no strings attached and as long as they get paid the agreed sum, these men are good to go. So, men would rather part with some amount of money and have their sexual needs met and enjoy low cost sexual opportunities with willing women.

Ever wondered why some men seek some connections with prostitutes before or even after sex? They ask questions such as “Where are you from?” or “what’s your real name?” In some cases after the first visit, these men prefer to go back to the same prostitute over and over again.

Sex trading is not a profession women pursue because they like it. Only few women will tell you that they voluntarily became prostitutes. Their reasons may include poverty, drug addiction, sex addiction, fear of violence and victimization from pimps who traffic them to unknown locations.

Prostitutes to a large extent are not the real drivers of prostitution. The business of prostitution survives because of the demands from a huge number of male buyers. Most sex workers generally accept their customers unconditionally and this is something most wives and girlfriends won’t do.

These girls are exposed to all kinds of hostility. Some men are sexual sadists, out of control or toxic, the women often end up being seriously wounded, or suffer physical abuse and violence in the hands of such customers.

They also suffer psychologically trying to suppress their own emotions so that they can flow intimately with their customers. They sometimes end as easy prey in the hands of ritualists.

There are men who also demand sex without condom and are willing to pay heavily or even take it forcefully, and expose these women to sexual infections.

Prostitution is an illegal trade, but a big source of income for brothel owners, pimps and traffickers, even the policemen who are supposed to arrest both the prostitutes and their clients but end up arresting the women, and take advantage of them sexually. Customers cut across board. The most innocent or tough looking man can be a sex buyer. He either buys it on the streets or he can call to get serviced anywhere he is.

Prostitution comes in different shades these days. There are female students who are runs girls and have multiple sex partners for money. There are mothers who sleep with rich men just to get rent money or contracts. There are teenagers who give sex just to have a roof over their heads and money to feed. There are also adventurous adults who have multiple boyfriends that carter for all their financial needs in exchange for sex.

These people generally don’t believe they are prostitutes or see themselves as one. To them, prostitutes are women who stand by the road side beckoning on men for sex in exchange for money. But in reality, they are offering the same services for monetary reward or favours.

As long as there are men willing to pay for sex either in cash or in kind, there will always be women willing to give them sex in return. Until men stop patronizing prostitutes, prostitution will remain a business.

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

