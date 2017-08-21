Many years of love and laughter – Bishop David Oyedepo and his wife celebrate 35th wedding anniversary – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
Many years of love and laughter – Bishop David Oyedepo and his wife celebrate 35th wedding anniversary
NAIJ.COM
The founder of the Living Faith Church, aka Winners Chapel, Bishop David Oyedepo and wife, Mrs Faith, are celebrating 35 years of living as husband and wife. Love is indeed a beautiful thing and the founders of one of the biggest churches in Nigeria …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!