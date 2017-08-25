Pages Navigation Menu

Manyi ‘laughed at’ during first ANN7 staff meeting – Times LIVE

Manyi 'laughed at' during first ANN7 staff meeting
Mzwanele "Jimmy" Manyi was laughed at during his first meeting with employees of ANN7 and The New Age on Thursday. The Times' sister publication, Sowetan, was told that Manyi seemed embarrassed when a female employee asked him where he got …
