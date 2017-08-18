Marco Asensio Tells PSG He Isn’t Interested In A Move

Marco Asensio insists he would dismiss any offer from PSG.

The 21-year-old midfielder has proved to be a revelation at Real Madrid since stepping up to their first-team squad last summer and he has started this season in fine form, netting two spectacular goals in his side’s Spanish Super Cup win against Barcelona.

When asked by Spanish newspaper ABC how much money it would take for PSG to prise him away from the Bernabeu, he replied: “Thanks, but no.

“I am in the best place, where I want to be. I will always be grateful to Real Madrid for taking a bet on me.”

The post Marco Asensio Tells PSG He Isn’t Interested In A Move appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

