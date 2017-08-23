Pages Navigation Menu

Marginalization of Ndigbo: Ezeemo hails Nnamdi Kanu’s dogged fight

Posted on Aug 23, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

The gubernatorial candidate of the Progressive Peoples Alliance, PPA, in Anambra State, Mr Godwin Chukwunaenye Ezeemo has praised the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, for what he termed the sacrifices he has made in his fight against perceived marginalisation of Ndigbo. Ezeemo said leaders in the mould of Kanu were rare, but […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

