Mariah Carey admits she still struggles with low self-esteem

American singer, song writer and actress, Mariah Carey has admitted she still struggles with her self-esteem. She revealed this during an interview with the New York Post. She revealed she suffers from ‘low self-esteem.’ “I just feel like I am a regular human being and i deserve the same respect as anybody else. I have …

