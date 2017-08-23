Pages Navigation Menu

Mark Wahlberg is named world’s highest-paid actor in 2017 with $68m…dethroning The Rock who brought in $65m – Daily Mail

Mark Wahlberg is named world's highest-paid actor in 2017 with $68m…dethroning The Rock who brought in $65m
Mark Wahlberg soared to the top of the world's highest paid actors on an annual Forbes magazine list that highlighted a huge disparity between male and female Hollywood stars. Wahlberg, 46, earned an estimated $68 million in 2017 thanks to his pay days …
What You Need To Know About The Highest-Paid Actors ListVogue.co.uk
Mark Wahlberg earned $42 million more than Emma Stone, the best paid actress last year and – er wait, WHAT?!Glamour.com
Mark Wahlberg is world's best-paid actorDeutsche Welle
MTV UK –Express.co.uk –Belfast Telegraph –BellaNaija
all 131 news articles

