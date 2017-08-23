Pages Navigation Menu

Mark Wahlberg tops Forbes’ 2017 Highest-Paid Actors list

Posted on Aug 23, 2017 in News | 0 comments

46-year-old Mark Wahlberg was named the world’s highest paid actor on Tuesday, earning an estimated $68 million before taxes over the past 12 months according to the list compiled by Forbes. The actor earned his spot at the top of the list majorly due to earnings from “Transformers: The Last Knight” and comedy sequel “Daddy’s […]

