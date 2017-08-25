Market halts two-day gaining streak as NSEASI dips by -1.30%

TRADING on the equities market closed on a negative note yesterday as NSE ASI depreciated by -1.30% to close at 36,575.86 basis points as against +0.26% appreciation recorded previously. Its Yearto- Date (YTD) returns currently stands at +36.10%. Market breadth closed negative as UBN led 19 Gainers as against 25 Losers topped by MRS at […]

