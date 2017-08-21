Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Marriage Crisis: ‘I Cried Everyday When My Wife Left Me’ – Actor Emeka Ike

Posted on Aug 21, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Veteran Nollywood actor, Emeka Ike is still finding it difficult to believe he’s no longer married to his wife, Suzanne Emma. Emma had on July 13, 2015, approached the court to dissolve the marriage, accusing her former husband of physically and verbally abusing her throughout the duration of their marriage. When asked about why he …

The post Marriage Crisis: ‘I Cried Everyday When My Wife Left Me’ – Actor Emeka Ike appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.