Marriage has improved my creativity –Cobhams Asuquo – The Punch
|
Marriage has improved my creativity –Cobhams Asuquo
The Punch
Maverick producer and singer, Cobhams Asuquo, is not a small fry when it comes to making music. With several songs in his kitty, he is one of the most sought after producers in the country. However, it seems all his past works would pale into …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!