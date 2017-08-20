Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Marriage has improved my creativity –Cobhams Asuquo

Posted on Aug 20, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Maverick producer and singer, Cobhams Asuquo, is not a small fry when it comes to making music. With several songs in his kitty, he is one of the most sought after producers in the country. However, it seems all his past works would pale into comparison going by his revelation to Sunday Scoop. He said, “Marriage …

The post Marriage has improved my creativity –Cobhams Asuquo appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.