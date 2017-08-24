“Marrying A Rich Guy Doesn’t Guarantee A Happy Marriage” – Actress Uche Ebere Agu

Nollywood actress, Uche Ebere Agu, today took to her Instagram page to share a little piece of advice to her fans and Nigerians following the increase in divorce rate and domestic violence.. According to the actress, without God, dating for years, or having the best doctors, or marrying a rich guy are all vain.. She …

The post “Marrying A Rich Guy Doesn’t Guarantee A Happy Marriage” – Actress Uche Ebere Agu appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

