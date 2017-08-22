Marseille Confirms Interest In Dembele

Olympique Marseille president, Jacques-Henri Eyraud has confirmed the club is interested in signing Celtic striker Moussa Dembele.

The Frenchman has reportedly attracted interest from top clubs in Europe, after a wonderful 2016-17 season with Celtic.

Dembele scored 32 goals in all competitions for Celtic last season , as they went unbeaten and claimed a domestic treble.

Marseille have also confirmed they are not just looking at Dembele, but also Costa and Porto’s Aboubakar.

“I can’t guarantee anything on what is a sensitive, difficult subject,” he told SFR Sport.

“We are indeed actively looking for an attacker.

“He [Dembele] is a young player, with power, speed, he’s athletic. He’s an interesting player.

“Since I started, I’ve tried to avoid speaking for the coach or the sporting director. I have my ideas, I express them, but I’m not speaking for the coach.

“The names mentioned are interesting, but there are others.”

