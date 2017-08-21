Marseille Hoping To Sign Arsenal’s Mathieu Debuchy

Arsenal full-back Mathieu Debuchy is a target for Marseille, reports L’Equipe.

The Frenchman is out of favour at the Emirates – he has managed only three Premier League outings for the Gunners since the start of the 2015/16 season.

Marseille are keen on the 32-year-old and could firm up their interest with an offer soon.

The Frenchman, who is under contract until 2019 with the Premier League club, is hoping to reach an amicable agreement with Arsenal officials in order to leave for free.

OM coach Rudi Garcia is familiar with Debuchy after the duo worked together at Lille and will hope the 32-year-old can provide competition for Hiroki Sakai on the right side of his defence.

The post Marseille Hoping To Sign Arsenal’s Mathieu Debuchy appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

